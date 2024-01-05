LUMBERTON — OBIE Award winner Jason Petty is set to bring “Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes” to the Carolina Civic Center in downtown Lumberton on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

The show celebrates a musician known as one of music history’s most influential singer/songwriters. Acclaimed performer and musician Jason Petty, along with his four-piece band, gives audiences a personal look at Hank Williams growing up, how he became famous, the people who influenced the legendary singer/songwriter and performers today who are influenced by Williams.

Not only will the songs of Hank Williams Sr. be performed, but audiences will also be treated to a selection of songs from some of Hank’s influences (including Jimmie Rodgers, the Carter Family, Roy Acuff and Ernest Tubb) and those who were influenced by Hank (including George Jones, Webb Pierce, Faron Young, Elvis and Alan Jackson). Some of the songs included in the performance are “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” “Wine Me Up,” and “Midnight in Montgomery.”

Ticket prices are $30 for Individuals, $27 for seniors (60+) and Military, and $15 for students.

Group discount rates of $25 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office. Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com.

Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with credit card or cash from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the administrative offices on the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side) or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour before the performance.

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is a restored 1928 building listed on the National Register of Historic Places that offers visitors a unique and visually stunning experience. The theater is at 315 North Chestnut Street in the heart of downtown Lumberton. First opened as a vaudeville and silent film house, the theater offers a wide array of programming, including live touring performances, original productions, art exhibits, films, special events and rentals.

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is located in historic downtown Lumberton at Fourth and Chestnut streets, just one block north of the downtown plaza. There is plenty of parking around the theater. For more information, visit www.carolinaciviccenter.com.