PEMBROKE — The Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra of Bulgaria will visit the Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke for a one-night event.

Sponsored by Lumbee Guaranty Bank, the performance will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $21 to $31 for adults and $10 for children under 12.

The Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra is representative of the country’s overall contemporary musical culture. Gramophone Magazine described the orchestra as a “historic orchestra in its prime” and praised it as “Bulgaria’s most illustrious musical institution.” The orchestra’s high artistic achievement is associated with the names of prominent figures such as Sasha Popov, Konstantin Iliev and Martin Panteleev.

“Showcasing top international orchestras is a highlight for GPAC,” said James Bass, executive director. “The musicianship is incredible, and presenting such world-class talent on our stage is a real blessing.”

Nayden Todorov will lead the orchestra in an all-Beethoven program beginning with Coriolan Overture and Piano Concerto No. 5, featuring pianist Ivaylo Vassilev. After an intermission, the program will conclude with Beethoven’s beloved Symphony No. 7.

The Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra was awarded many prestigious accolades, including: “Musician of the Year,” “Golden Lyre,” “Golden Stave,” “Golden Quill,” “Crystal Lyre,” the Honorary Sign of Sofia, the Honorary Sign of the President of Bulgaria.

Upcoming GPAC shows this spring include the international sensation STOMP on February 5, the String Queens on Feb. 28 and Brass Transit, a tribute to the music of the band Chicago, on March 21.

For information about tickets and the entire season lineup, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.