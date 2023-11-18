Today’s column is dedicated to veterans.

Last Saturday, our country honored veterans on Veteran’s Day. Today we want to honor them for their sacrifice. Friends, living in an entitled generation of convenience and comfort we don’t know what sacrifice is. While we were enjoying life and our families, holiday cheer, family vacations, the 4th of July, and the everyday pleasures of life, they were away from home, some on the battlefield.

Some lost limbs, and suffer from PTSD, shell shock, and other post-war experiences. The question we ask ourselves is “Where would the United States be if veterans decided not to serve the armed forces?” Where?

There would be no United States!

We would be in slavery to other countries under the tyranny of godless leaders. It’s hard to imagine our country as a place where people could not practice their faith or enjoy democracy. Maintaining peace and order is exactly what our veterans did in their tenure of service.

To all of our veterans “Thank you!”

Veterans risk their lives, they abandon comfort to protect the country from all forms of war and tragedy. That’s why there’s a day set aside to recognize them across this country. We celebrate them today in every branch of the armed forces. While many of us were soundly sleeping, these once-soldiers were busy doing their duties to ensure that the rest of the country was safe. While we were eating Thanksgiving dinner around the table with loved ones, singing Christmas carols “Jingle bells, jingle all the way,” decorating the Christmas tree with our families, and lying on the beach in the summer, these men and women were away from their families employed in active duty or combat.

I say to you this morning “Thank you!” Whether it’s the special occasion of Veteran’s Day or times when we meet veterans, the least we can do is honor them. It is the one visible act of how to practice gratitude. We cannot thank you enough!

Oh, how we forget sometimes. Oh, how we take things for granted sometimes. It is our human nature. We can become entitled, and privileged. We take our freedoms for granted because we’ve always had them. It’s easy for us to protest things we don’t like. It’s easy to talk loud without saying anything. We’ve become unpatriotic just because of some things we disagree with in our country. We disrespect the American flag, stomp on it, spit on it and burn it in the public square. Not understanding that that very flag represents the men and women who fought, bled and died for it.

Now, don’t get me wrong community. There are causes for which we may take a strong stand. There are issues for which I strongly disagree with here in our country, but I do understand that there is no perfect country.

I understand that in living in a fallen world ravished by sin there will always be problems, crooked politicians, racism, hatred and other issues. But that’s why we are called to pray for our country and pray for our leaders, so that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life (1 Timonthy 2:1-2). But I also know that we live in the most blessed country in the world. The free world. And I wouldn’t trade this country for any other country in this world. Despite our issues, we are blessed!

Years ago, a world-famous R&B singer dealing with some personal and public issues had left the United States to get himself together, and spent some time in Belgium. After being there for a period of time and coming back home he said, “You have to be away from this country for a while to appreciate what a great country this country is.”

I agree! I think that some more Americans need to live in Belgium for a while, or some communist country. Then they would appreciate this country of ours.

To disrespect this country’s flag is to disrespect the men and women who fought and paid the ultimate sacrifice for it. For greater love has no man than this; that a man lay down his life for his friend (John 15:13). That’s what Jesus did. That’s what our veterans did for us.

Again, I say to all veterans “Thank you!” You deserve all the honor you can get. Thank God for restaurants that give free meals to veterans on Veteran’s Day. Thank God for organizations like Tunnel to Towers that give mortgage-free houses to disabled vets and widows. Veterans should not want for anything. They shouldn’t be living on the streets homeless. Somebody dropped the ball somewhere.

Community friends, if you have family or friends who are veterans, don’t let the day go by without giving them personal thanks. We are to give honor where honor is due. Those who are willing to lay down their lives for their friends. No greater love.

I say to all veterans, I can preach freely and publicly today because of you. I can read my Bible anywhere, I can pray in public in the open square because of you. The First Amendment which provides free exercise of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and assembly, is because of you.

The Second Amendment gives citizens the right to bear arms because of you. To the fallen soldiers, we salute you. Thank you for the greatest sacrifice. Thank you for keeping our country safe. Thank you for being so selfless. Thank you for the times we didn’t say “thank you.”

The world is a better place because of you. No greater love.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.