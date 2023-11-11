Now community, “remember me” is a statement that we all will say or have said.

In other words, we are saying “Don’t forget about me, don’t forget what I have done, what I meant and the contributions I have made while I was here in the world.”

All of us want to be remembered after we have gone through life and passed on from this life. When we have done our best, lived our best and passed the test we want somebody to remember us. Church, every last one of us is leaving our mark in the world, good or bad, something behind that folk will remember us for.

When we think about people that we know, loved ones gone on, something comes to mind. We think about the way they lived. What they did automatically comes to mind.

All of us wants to leave something behind that somebody will remember us by when we are gone. I call us to think about that now while we are living and conscious and ask ourselves these questions.

What do I want my children, my spouse, my friends, the people who know me and my fellow church members to remember me by? What will they say about me when I am gone? Where I went to church, if I went, what would my church members say about me? Will they say I was faithful and committed? Will they say I was a Christian, that I was easy to get along with; that I lived a Christian life. What will our neighbors, co-workers and those who see us outside of church during the week say about us? Will they say we were for real, genuine? Or will they say we lived one way at church and another way outside the church?

For I hope we all know that folk have good memories. They don’t forget stuff. What we do now, how we live now will forever be edged in the minds of those we leave behind.

But when we do good, when we go out of our way to bless others, when we help somebody along the way and give someone a brighter day, we want to be remembered. In certain public buildings, I see pictures of men and women in the hallways whose commitment to public services is immortalized there; statues of great historians outside of the state and public buildings serve as a public memorial to their faithfulness. They are put there so that people will not forget the sacrifices that these individuals have made. Every time we see their picture or statute it is a reminder of what they have done. On the memorial wall in the corridors of our hallway to our fellowship hall, we have pictures on our wall of those who blazed the trail before us at the church where I serve as pastor.

Today we remember the greatest sacrifice ever made in human history; for “greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends (John 15:12,13).” But today we remember one who laid down his life for us when we were his enemies. We dare not forget or neglect this great memorial that we celebrate on Communion Sunday, the Lord’s Supper. It is the greatest of all sacrifices, and in it we see the heart of God. Jesus had told Peter and John to prepare for the Passover…that when they had entered Jerusalem, they would meet a man carrying a pitcher of water, that they were to follow him into the house and ask where they were to prepare for the Passover. Now a man carrying water would have been an unusual sight in the ancient world since this was normally a woman’s job (Luke 22:10).

The Bible says “When the hour was come, Jesus sat down, and the twelve apostles with him.” And he said, “With desire I have desired to eat this Passover with you before I suffer: For I will not any more eat thereof, until it is fulfilled in the kingdom of God.”And community then “He took the cup, and gave thanks, and said, take this, and divide it among yourselves: For I say unto you, I will not drink of the fruit of the vine, until the kingdom of God shall come.” And if out of love he sacrificed himself for us, allowed his body to be broken, be pierced in his side and his blood be shed for us, then we ought to love him enough to celebrate this occasion every chance we get (Luke 22).

As we review this passage, we cannot help but be impressed with the calmness and courage of the Saviour. He didn’t lose it! It is He who is in control, not Satan or Judas or the Sanhedrin. It is He who encourages the Apostles! And He is able even to sing a hymn before He goes out to die on the cross. What a savior! How can we not remember him? How can we just walk away from the Lord’s table? How can we forget what he has done? How? How can we not celebrate and rejoice? He did it all just for us; the blood, that blood that gives me strength from day to day. I will never lose its power. It reaches to the highest mountain, and it flows to the lowest valley.

O precious is the flow, that makes me white as snow; nothing but the blood of Jesus. I will remember him.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.