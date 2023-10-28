Community, first let me talk about opportunities this morning.

Opportunities confront all of us. In the life that we have been given there will be many opportunities because that’s the way God planned it. What we do with them is up to us.

Sometimes certain things will only come around one time. If we let them pass us by, they will never come around again. Perhaps some of us are living with the spirit of regret where we regret some opportunities that we did not take. Some of us have a bad heart, while others are singing a sad song. They wish that they could do some things over again, but we cannot turn back the hands of time.

Oh yes, even as Christians we too have let opportunities pass us by too, things that we wish that we had said, things we wish we had done, hands that we wish we had played, places that we wish we had gone, things the Lord told us to do that we didn’t do, people who the Lord told us to bless, words of encouragement that we should have spoken to somebody, witness to someone who was lost and tell them about our saving savior.

I have seen times as a pastor during times of death and bereavement when people grieve over the fact that while their loved one was living they did not do more things than they did. Husbands and wives whose spouses died when they let life just pass them by.

“I wish”, they often said, “that we had done more things together; traveled more, wish I had told them ‘I love you’ and how I really felt about them. But now they are gone and it’s too late.”

Sometimes we listen to the wrong people. We allow them to cause us to miss our opportunities. That’s why it’s good to have our own mind, think for ourselves. Don’t get caught up in cliques.

I wish that our young folk would get this while they are young. The opportunity to get an education has no limits. They can be anything that they want to be but they allow other folk to think for them, influence and mess their lives up. Jails, prisons, and the graveyard are full of them.

Community friends, if we all be honest this morning, we all will admit that somewhere in our life we too let some opportunity pass us and we regret it. A marriage proposal that we should have said “Yes” to, but we played hard to get and somebody else got them!

I repeat, some opportunities that we let pass will never come around again. I need for us to understand that now, so that we will take every opportunity, and don’t have to live with the spirit of regret. See, sometimes we pray to God for an answer. We lay before the Lord we seek His face and God will send our answer to prayer, but we don’t take it. We worry about what people think, and we miss the opportunity.

But not the blind man in Luke 18:35-43. We all can learn from him. He saw his opportunity right in front of him and he took it and he received a miracle.

As Jesus left Jerusalem and came near to Jericho, a certain blind man sat by the wayside begging: In that day, blindness was a common affliction for which there was no cure, and all a blind person could do was beg. Didn’t have social services or government funding in those days and in that country. If you were blind, a widow, paralyzed or handicapped in any way, you were at the mercy of the people. Your livelihood depended on people’s mercy.

He couldn’t work so, he was beside the roadside begging for handouts.[Today, we have people asking for handouts that can work; two good eyes, two good hands and two good feet; rather than work on their feet some would rather stand on their feet and ask for money. The Bible doesn’t encourage laziness; in fact, Paul said “If a man doesn’t work, neither should he eat,” (2 Thessalonians 3:10).

Now I do understand that some people, some veterans do fall on hard times, misfortune and sickness. When the blind man heard that Jesus was passing by, he cried out, saying, have mercy on us, O Lord, thou Son of David.” The crowd told him to hold his peace. But he saw his opportunity which he had prayed so hard for had come to pass. He was not going to let it pass him by. So, he cried louder.

Now, Christian friends, I need for us to understand right now, that whenever you attempt to leave the crowd and go to Jesus, the devil will always have somebody to try and hinder you, to discourage you. Now personally, I believe that Jesus heard him the first time he cried out, the great “I AM” is not hard of hearing, but he wanted him to seize his moment, to see how persistent he would be, that men ought to always pray and not faint, to see how bad he really wanted it, to teach us to pray until something happens.

Jesus asked him “What is it that you want me to do?” The blind man said “Lord, that I may receive my sight.” (Paraphrasing) “While on others thou are calling, “Do not pass me by! I need a miracle.” Jesus said “Receive your sight; your faith has made you whole.” He received his sight.

Community, keep praying until something happens.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.