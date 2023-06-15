A dozen youths participated in the Arts Council of Scotland County’s first African Heritage Camp, which coincided with the Juneteenth holiday celebration.

LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County’s first-ever African Heritage Camp was a rousing success with 12 young campers having participated in practicing and learning about creative activities with African influences.

Over the course of the five-day camp, participants learned the art and importance of storytelling in the past, they painted, did beadwork, learned African drumming techniques and got a lesson on leadership.

All activities were led by the following volunteer instructors: Tyris Jones, Gwen Rainer, Keith Stevens, Deborah Suglia, Ayinde Hurrey, and Loretta (Rena) McNeil. Other volunteers were juniors Elijah Dockery of Scotland Early College high school and Jaden Everett from Scotland Christian Academy.

Campers also learned the history and significance of Juneteenth.

“Juneteenth is when people were released from slavery in 1865. Everybody in the South didn’t know they were supposed to be free until then,” attendee De’andrea Robinson said.

Shirley McNair and Alethia Hummel of ACSC organized the event as a lead-in to the Juneteenth celebrations planned throughout Scotland County this weekend.

ACSC is funded by grants from the NC Arts Council (NCAC).

“We are required to spend a certain portion of our budget on activities aimed at minorities. NCAC and ACSC want to make sure all our citizens are represented by the work we do. We thought this camp was a unique way to do that,” Hummel said.