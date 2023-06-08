LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County (ACSC) has an entertaining and educational opportunity for the kids’ first school-free week. June 12-16 they are hosting an African Heritage Camp for children ages 6-12.

“We are running the camp as a lead into our Juneteenth celebration that weekend,” said camp director, Alethia Hummel. “The camp is a great way to expose children to African culture. Also, we have a diverse population in our county, and we want to make sure we represent everyone.”

The camp will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day with activities such as storytelling, beading, art and African drumming. There is a different instructor for each activity. Snacks will be provided in the morning and afternoon. The cost is $40 per child for the week. The ACSC is located at 131 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, but use the side entrance on Roper St.

The camp has spots available for a few more participants. To register a child, use the QR code with this article, or call Alethia Hummel at 815-326-0613.

Hummel also said people could show up on Monday to register.