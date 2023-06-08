LAURINBURG — Those still hunting for the perfect Father’s Day gift have to look no further than downtown Laurinburg.

On June 15, downtown Laurinburg will be hosting a Sip and Shop with merchants downtown staying open from 5 to 8 p.m.

“Get downtown and support local for a Father’s Day Sip and Shop,” said Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Support and Membership Manager Myra Stone. “Come out and find the perfect gift for your dad or father figure.”

Participating merchants will have not only deals but also drinks and treats for those who are in attendance.

Father’s Day weekend will be a busy one for downtown with the Sip and Shop kicking things off Thursday followed by a Laurinburg After Five on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. on Main Street and the Juneteenth Celebration in McDuffie Square going on simultaneously. Saturday will see a farmers market at McDuffie Square from 9 a.m. to noon.