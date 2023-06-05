“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” was the latest production to the Big Cheese Theater stage at the Story Telling & Arts Center.

LAURINBURG — The Big Cheese Theater performed the one-act rendition of the classic tale based on Roald Dahl, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at the Story Telling & Arts Center on Main Street, Laurinburg this past weekend.

The excitement from guests young and old filled the room as they anxiously awaited the start of the show. Concessions were available to purchase throughout each show and guests had the chance to win “the golden ticket” with the reward for the winning ticket being free admission to theatre camp with The Big Cheese Theatre and the Arts Council of Scotland County.

The romp featured the Big Cheese Theatre Ensemble: Jolie Havener as Charlie Bucket, Alexa as Augusta Gloop, Ellie Tavera as Violet Beauregarde, Everette Laminack as Veruca Salt, Destiny Parker as the Narrator, and Cayden Perry as Mike Teavee.

“These young people have been working diligently to prepare the show,” the theater said in a statement.

The Big Cheese Theatre thanked their supporters, Vintage Thrift and Ideal Farms & Market as well as The Rotary Club of Laurinburg, Appin Bees, the Arts Council of Scotland County, Nerdy Collective, Frogget’s Trading Post, Bisque Quick and The Laurel Hill Community Center.

Any young people in Scotland County who are interested in performing in the future are invited to check out upcoming opportunities from Big Cheese Theatre on our website or on Facebook

“There is a summer lineup with something for everyone,” stated Alethia Hummel of the center.

The Arts Council of Scotland County is dedicated to preserving and enriching the performing and visual arts culture of Scotland County for children and adults of all ages through education, performances, research, workshops, professional development, and writing. The Arts Council of Scotland County/Storytelling & Arts Center of the Southeast is located at 131 S. Main Street, Laurinburg.