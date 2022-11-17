As a young boy growing up in the sandy woodlands of southern Scotland County, Harley Locklear was an outdoor lover like many other boys. Unlike many other rural boys, Harley also had a love for clothes. It was the confluence of these two passions that led to the creation of a highly successful business – the Weknd Warrior Trade Co.

Founded in 2016 by Locklear, his wife, Arianna, and brother, John, they established an outdoor enthusiasts store that had few comparisons around the area. The store carries popular outdoor clothing brands like Southern Marsh, Old Row, and Salty Crew as well as boots by makers like XtraTuf. They also have their own branded items such as Weknd Warrior shirts, hats, and jackets. The store is so popular it won the 2022 Best of the Burg Best Men’s Shoes and Best Men’s Clothing. They also carry women’s clothing, shoes, and other products.

When asked about the name of his store and its unique spelling, Locklear replied, “Well, we knew we wanted to do an outdoor lifestyle store, but I wanted to have a brand too. In thinking about outdoor lovers, a lot of people work all week, and pursue their passions on the weekend. So, I came up with Weekend Warriors, which is used a lot, but I wanted it to be more original and like a brand, so I took out some letters. The warriors part of the name is also a nod to my Lumbee Indian heritage as are the tomahawk and chief logos we use.”

The store also carries some items with a tribal motif in another nod to the family’s Native American Heritage.

Aside from his love of clothes and the outdoors, the other spark for this business came from Locklear’s college days.

“While attending UNC-P, I minored in entrepreneurship,” Locklear said. “As part of my coursework, I had to write a business plan. Since I loved clothes, I did a plan for a clothing store. That really helped when we decided to open this place.”

The store, located at 114 S. Main St. in downtown Laurinburg, has a welcoming and cozy vibe. Pictures of family, friends, and customers in outdoor pursuits adorn the walls. There are cousins duck hunting, a friend fishing, his wife on the beach, their three boys outside, and even Locklear himself on a skim board. Of course, all the photos have one thing in common. Everyone is proudly displaying their Weknd Warrior gear.