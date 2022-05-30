LAURINBURG — Honoring Memorial Day was a little more special Saturday, when Sergeant James B. Young, a 2016 graduate of Scotland High School took his Oath of Re-Enlistment into the US Army while home in Laurinburg, surrounded by his family and friends.

Young is the son of Chris and Priscilla Young and Darnell and Robin Jacobs all of Laurinburg.

Young joined the U.S. Army shortly after graduation and attended basic training at Ft. Jackson in Columbia, S.C.

After basic training, Young then attended and graduated from Artillery Mechanic School at Ft. Lee, V.A. and went to Ft. Hood, TX where he has been for six years.

Captain Golden, currently assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group, Ft. Bragg, who served with Young and his wife, Katelyn, also a Sergeant in the Army at Ft. Hood conducted the oath of re-Enlistment. Golden said that he couldn’t be more grateful to be asked and family allow him to come do this. “It is an honor to be asked to render the oath for Sgt. Young and to conduct the ceremony here with his family and friends which is so unique and special.” Captain Golden further stated that “we all are bound by having the U.S. Army on our chest but what makes this individual is that name tag on our right side. Your name is everything, it’s your brand and it’s your reputation. I can tell you that Sgt. James Young wears the Young name very, very well. He makes you very proud in everything he does. I was excited when I was told that Sgt. Young would be working under me because he is so dependable, confident, and competent in everything he does.”

The Youngs will return to Ft. Hood to continue their service in the Army.

Young said that the one thing he wanted when he made the decision to again re-enlist in the Army was to be with his family and was happy that arrangements were made for him to return home to Laurinburg to re-enlist. Sergeant Young said of Captain Golden that he couldn’t have asked for a better officer his entire career in the Army. He served with him in 1/82 Field Artillery, Ft. Hood, when Golden was his executive officer, and was grateful that Golden agreed to come and administer the Oath of Re-Enlistment.

This is Young’s second re-enlistment in Army. Young said he plans on continuing with the Army for at least 20 years until he considers retirement.