Harris, Mullins are wed

Marjorie Alice “Ali” Harris and Ryan Agcaoili-Mullins were married at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic in Raleigh on June 30, 2018.

The bride and groom both graduated from Western Carolina University. Ali is a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, graduated from WCU with high honors and was awarded Student Teacher of the Year in 2015. Ali currently is a second-grade teacher at Talbots Elementary School in Florida.

Ryan is a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He graduated from Pinecrest High School where he played football. After graduating from Western Carolina University, Ryan received his MBA from East Carolina University. He currently works in the athletic department at Florida University.

Ali is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Harris, formally Anne Melton of Laurinburg. Anne is a graduate of St. Andrews University and John graduated from Western Carolina University. Ali’s grandparents are Dr. and Mrs. George Melton of Laurinburg. Her aunt and uncle are Mr. and Mrs. George Medlock of Laurinburg and Mr. and Mrs. George Melton Jr. of Charlotte. Ryan is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Keyser of West End, formally of Laurinburg, and Mr. Steve Mullins of Virginia.

The maid of honors were Rachel Harris, sister of the bride, and Jenner Lee, friend of the couple. Bridesmaids were Dawn Keyser, Brittany Keyser and Lexi Keyser, sisters of the groom; Anna Fisher and Emily Lafontaine, cousins of the bride; Tori Schaub, friend of the bride; and Courtney Williams, sorority sister of the bride. Maggie Sherrill, Carolina Holshouser, and Abby Holshouser, cousins of the bride, served as Honorary Bridesmaids. The flower girl was Ellis Hawthorne, cousin of the groom.

Sean Keyser, brother of the groom, served as best man, as did Ryan Corkwell, the groom’s fraternity brother. Groomsmen were Damien Decatur, Michael Giannini, Alex Patti, Brandon Philips, Blade Shoop, and Fabian Wilkerson, all friends of the groom.

Rachel Harris and Carrie Medlock hosted a cocktail party at Brier Creek Country Club in Raleigh for the bride and bridal party on the day before the wedding. Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Keyser, parents of the groom, hosted a dinner for the wedding party at Embassy Suites in Raleigh on the eve of the wedding. Special wedding guests were Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Giannini of Laurinburg.

Ali and Ryan honeymooned in Cabo, Mexico, and now reside in Gainesville, Florida.