‘Sissy’ now available for adoption

LAURINBURG — Sissy, a pretty shepherd mix about 5 years old, is now available for adoption at the Scotland County Humane Society.

At 35 pounds, she is a nice-sized dog for someone who likes the shep look but not the size. She does have heartworms, which are treatable, and treatment options will be discussed with her adopter.

The dog adoption fee is $125. and includes spay/neuter, introductory vaccines including rabies, microchip and flea/heartworm preventative.

Stop by the Scotland County Humane Society, located at 1401 West Blvd. in Laurinburg, or call 910-276-9271.