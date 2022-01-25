Two new electric cars running at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

FAYETTEVILLE – Two new vehicles are rolling this week at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for patients and visitors who need a lift to and from their parking spots. The electric cars are used by the hospital’s Patient and Visitor Shuttle Service, which gives rides around the campus for patients and visitors to and from the Cancer Center and the Pavilion Parking Deck.

A new four-seater vehicle and a new six-seater model will replace two older gas-powered golf carts that had been in service for several years at the campus. The golf carts were replaced because they had begun to require frequent maintenance and down time. By switching to electric models, the change will also eliminate the exhaust caused by the old carts.

“We’re proud to announce that we’ve upgraded our golf cart shuttle support vehicle from a standard golf cart to a Global Electronic Motors car,” said Corporate Director of Patient Transport Frank Campbell. “The GEM is more than a golf cart, with enclosed doors rather than vinyl flaps as well as safety features such as windshield wipers and seatbelts.”

The two GEM cars cost a combined $50,336, which was funded by generous community donations to the Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation and Friends of the Cancer Center.

“Patient and Visitor Shuttle Service provides a vital need for safe and timely movement for the patients and visitors throughout the health system’s main campus,” said Vice President of Foundation Sabrina Brooks. “These patients and visitors rely on the shuttle service when there are lower extremity difficulties or a disability that makes it harder to do prolonged walking from the parking lots to the main entrances.”

Because of their more car-like structure, the new vehicles will also improve the patient and visitor experience with the shuttle service during inclement weather and make it easier for passengers to get in and out of the transports.

Robert Glock of Hope Mills was one of the first riders this week in the four-seat car. He agreed the new car was an improvement over what he’d ridden in during previous visits.

“I think it’s really nice,” Glock said. “The open-air carts during the winter, well, you did the best you could in those, but this is nice.”