Aces for Autism receives grant

Courtesy photo

SECU Foundation recently announced a $1.5 million grant to Aces for Autism for the first phase construction of a new facility – the SECU Autism Clinic of Eastern North Carolina. The building will be located on a new campus in Winterville and will nearly triple the non-profit’s capacity to serve their larger community, dramatically reducing their current waitlist. In the photo, left to right: SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell and SECU Regional Senior Vice President Kevin Mack present ceremonial check to Aces for Autism Board Chair Keith Styron, President/CEO Kyle Robinson, and Co-founder Bobbie Robinson.