FirstHealth issues caller-ID spoofing alert

FirstHealth of the Carolinas is warning the community about a phone scam that uses “caller-ID spoofing.”

FirstHealth has received reports that people are receiving phone calls that appear to be from a FirstHealth phone number but instead are from a scammer that could be trying to get your personal information.

This is a case of caller ID spoofing, which is a manipulation of the caller ID feature that allows the scammer to disguise their true identity. In this case, they are disguising themselves as FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

If you receive a phone call like this, hang up immediately, and do not share any personal information over the phone. Because the call did not actually come from FirstHealth, it’s not necessary to call the number back.

If you have given any personal information to a similar caller, please contact your bank and/or credit card companies. If you believe that you are the victim of identity theft, you should call your local law enforcement.