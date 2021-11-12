Scotland Health welcomes new chief financial officer

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health announced that, after more than 30-years of service, Matt Pracht will be retiring from his position as senior vice president of finance and the System’s chief financial officer effective Dec. 31.

Lucien St. Onge has been hired as his successor and starts with the system on November 29.

“I want to thank Matt for his leadership and many contributions to Scotland Health,” said Greg Wood, President and CEO of Scotland Health. “Matt and I have worked side by side since I started here in 1990, and he has become a close friend as well as a superb colleague. Matt has played a key role in maintaining our strong A- credit rating, our numerous IT conversions, and our strong financial performance and healthy balance sheet. His integrity, his passion for our patients and staff, and his love for our community drive everything he does. He will be greatly missed. On behalf of the Board of Trustees and our Scotland Health team, we wish Matt all the best in his retirement.”

Since his graduation from Penn State in 1980, he has always worked in health system Accounting. In 1988, Pracht moved to Laurinburg as Scotland Memorial Hospital’s controller. In 1991, he became Scotland Health Care System’s CFO. Pracht plans to remain involved in the community.

When asked about his opinion on retiring, he stated, “Over my time at Scotland Health, I have been able to grow my team and teach them about hospital finances. I have made many friends throughout the years. My years at Scotland Health have been some of the most memorable in my lifetime. It has been a great experience seeing many of Scotland Health’s projects come to life and being able to help patients from a financial aspect. I look forward to spending more time with my family and traveling in my retirement, but I will miss my Scotland family, too. I feel confident Lucien will have a successful tenure at Scotland and expect a seamless transition.”

St. Onge is currently the CFO at Abbeville Area Medical Center, a rural hospital with multiple Primary Care and specialty practices in Abbeville, South Carolina. Prior to that, he was the CFO and chief operating officer for Androscoggin Valley Hospital, also a rural hospital in Berlin, New Hampshire.

St. Onge received his bachelor of science in business administration from Lyndon State College and holds a master’s degree in business administration from Plymouth State University. He is a Fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) as well as a Rotarian. Lucien and his wife have two sons and he enjoys golfing and hunting, though he spends the majority of his social time with family.