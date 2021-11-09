CareSouth Carolina participating in Harvard SAVE program

CareSouth Carolina is participating in Harvard Medical School’s Sprint to Accelerate Vaccination Equitably (SAVE) in Community and Rural Health program with the goal to increase the vaccination rate in Marlboro County.

CareSouth Carolina has a defined goal to work with the local community to increase the percentage of eligible Marlboro County residents who have received at least one vaccine dose to 46% by December 16th and the percentage of eligible males in Marlboro County to 38% by December 16th. In addition, CareSouth Carolina will be aiming to increase the vaccination rate, specifically, in males in Marlboro County.

According to the latest statistics from the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control (SC-DHEC), Marlboro County has the lowest vaccination rate of residents who have completed their vaccination, rate of residents who have received at least one dose and the second-lowest rate of total doses in the state of South Carolina.

The SAVE Community and Rural Health program was started with the aim at increasing vaccination rates across the country. Despite the initial successes of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out, a significant portion of the country still remains unvaccinated and a new highly contagious variant is on the rise. COVID also cast a long overdue spotlight on health equity by highlighting the massively disparate health outcomes by race and ethnicity in the US. Health centers are committed to developing robust strategies and partnerships to ensure the maximum equitable immunization of staff members and patients. This fast-paced and interactive learning and action program will help health centers develop and test tools and strategies to increase COVID vaccination rates within their communities.

The program includes:

· Weekly hour-long webinars featuring content, and coaching from national primary care experts;

· Interactive discussions and resource-sharing with peer practices from across the country and;

· Short, relevant weekly assignments to support specific program gals.

The program will provide participating teams with guidance for how to partner with patients and community leaders to increase COVID immunization rates for staff and patients. Teams will leave with tools and templates for ongoing improvement and a plan for how to accelerate the work in the months ahead.