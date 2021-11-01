Scotland Health Care System updates visitation policy

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health’s updated visitation guidelines went into effect Monday and will be in place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Visitors will check in with the screener upon entry. Medical loop masks are required in all areas of the hospital system including practices.

The Emergency Center will allow one visitor per patient. There are special circumstances that will allow more than one visitor, but they must be approved by an MD. The Women’s Center has the following restrictions: Labor & Delivery (Father of baby) plus two designated visitors only that may not switch out; OB (Father of baby) plus two visitors that may switch out; Nursery – Parents or adult with band only. In the Outpatient setting and Scotland-owned practices, one visitor will be allowed per patient.

For patients admitted into the hospital that are not covid-positive, they will be allowed one visitor at a time. Patients who are COVID-positive will now be able to have one visitor per day visit. There are special circumstances that will allowing more than one visitor, but they must be approved by an MD. Any visitor going into a covid-positive room must wear full PPE and will not be allowed to enter any other areas of the hospital except in the patient’s room.

Over the last several weeks, the number of COVID-positive patients being admitted into the hospital has dropped significantly. The health and safety of our patients and team continue to be a top priority at Scotland Health.

For the most up-to-date information on visitation restrictions, continue to follow the Scotland Health Facebook page.