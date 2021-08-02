Scotland Regional Hospice honors volunteers

LAURINBURG — Scotland Regional Hospice honored 40 patient care volunteers at a ceremony on Thursday afternoon. The volunteers, who typically meet quarterly, gathered at the Dulin Center for an ice cream social marking the first time that the organization’s volunteers have been able to assemble in person in over sixteen months due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The attending volunteers who have served the organization for five or more years were presented with recognitions pins. Special recognition was given to five volunteers for 20+ years of service. Laura Hilburn, Joyce Howell, Charlie Fipps, Colin McArthur, and Linda Locklear all received 20-year pins as well as stained glass angels that were handmade by hospice supporter Catherine Gainey.

“I’m so grateful that we are able to be here today,” said Bunny Hasty, Scotland Regional Hospice Volunteer Coordinator during the ceremony. “Today’s meeting is going to be about you and volunteerism. It’s about what you mean to our organization and our mission.”

It is a Medicare requirement that 5% of all hospice patient care must be provided by volunteers. During the pandemic, Medicare waived that requirement for the safety of volunteers, patients, and families due to the number of face-to-face interactions involved.

Instead of using the relaxed regulations as an opportunity to ride out the pandemic under quarantine away from their patients, Hasty and the Scotland Regional Hospice volunteers chose to get creative. The volunteers used the phone, technology, and their artistic talents to continue the hospice mission of improving the quality of life of the terminally ill – albeit from a distance.

As a result, the organization is one of few hospice providers to exceed its 5% minimum for both its North Carolina and South Carolina patients.

“Even through COVID, you have kept up with your requirements and education,” Hasty continued. “You have been here for us, and we are so grateful.”

Also in attendance was long time hospice supporter Noran Sanford. Sanford, who is well-known in the organization for the leadership and mentoring that he provides at Camp Spinoza – Scotland Regional Hospice’s grief camp for kids and teens.

“My mother, Louise Sanford, was a teacher here in Scotland County for many years,” Sanford shared during the ceremony. “She was in the first batch of volunteers being trained by hospice here. She got so much out of that. She would reflect on how much that gave her as well. I think that’s something that everyone in this room can relate to.”

Those honored during the pinning ceremony were: Laurie Hilburn (25 years), Joyce Howell (21), Charlie Fipps (21), Colin McArthur (20), Linda Locklear (20), Evelyn Allen (13), Eva Chavis (13), Sheila Swift (13), Gloria Jones (12), Johnnie Mason (12), Nancy Messina (12), Dr. Thomas Marshall (10), Sybil Kelly (8), Emma Dockery (8), Sharon English (8), Carol Sessoms (6), Eunice Campbell (5), Beatrice Blue (5), Phyllis Fipps (5), Wallenia Underwood (5), Arnita Russell (5), Anita McMillian (5), Clara Hulon (5), Denise Riggins (4), Sue Kirby (4), Doris Smart (3), Faye Curtis (3), Valerie Thorp (3), Paul Baldwin (2), Valerie Singletary (2), Father Rick Jackson (2), Donna Wilson (2), Barbara Mudd (2), Patti Killian (2), Donnie Robinson (2), Charlotte Pilson (1), Jeanne Baucom (1), Ruth Miller (1), Carol Howard (1), and Kathy Boone (1).

The ceremony closed with an opportunity for the volunteers to share their comments and stories and a closing prayer from Colin McArthur.