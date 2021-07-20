FirstHealth, Pinehurst Medical Clinic welcome oncology nurse practitioner

PINEHURST — FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Pinehurst Medical Clinic recently welcomed a new oncology nurse practitioner, Sarah Pearce, DNP.

Pearce joins Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s oncology team and will work closely with medical oncologist Thomas Richard, M.D. Pearce also joins an expanding Cancer Care team at FirstHealth with additional oncologists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, oncology nurse navigators and clinical trials professionals.

Pearce will be a member of Pinehurst Medical Clinic and serve patients at the FirstHealth Outpatient Cancer Center in Pinehurst.

“I appreciate FirstHealth and Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s commitment to provide exemplary care to patients within the community they live,” Pearce said. “I’m excited to partner and work toward this goal of quality care.”

Richard, who joined FirstHealth and Pinehurst Medical Clinic in 2019, said he is thrilled to have Pearce join the team.

“Our team is growing fast, and it’s great to have Sarah come on board during this time,” he said. “With the Cancer Center now under construction, we are moving into the next phase of caring for cancer in the Sandhills. I can’t wait to see how Sarah will contribute to our efforts.”

Prior to joining FirstHealth and Pinehurst Medical Clinic, Pearce worked as a nurse practitioner at Messino Cancer Center in western North Carolina. She earned a Doctor of Nursing from Duke University in 2016 after completing a master of science in nNursing at Duke in 2015. Pearce earned a bachelor of science in nursing from UNC-Charlotte.

Pearce said she has been interested in health care since childhood.

“I spent a portion of my youth as part of a hospital volunteer program and found my desire to pursue a career in nursing. After completing my first year of nursing school, I was drawn specifically to the oncology specialty as a result of both personal and professional experiences,” she said. “From there, I decided to continue my education in pursuit of becoming a nurse practitioner to further my knowledge and expand my role in the patient’s care and treatment planning. It is truly a great honor to walk alongside patients and their families as they navigate the complex nature of a cancer diagnosis.”

Outside of work, Pearce enjoys running, traveling and spending time with family, including her two dogs.

