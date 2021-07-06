Cape Fear Valley Health announces leadership changes

FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Health has grown exponentially over the past year. In order to better support this tremendous growth, the health system is making some changes within its leadership team. Cape Fear Valley Health is proud to announce the following changes and promotions, which take effect today.

Michael Zappa, M.D, has accepted the position of chief clinical officer. In his new role, Dr. Zappa will be the corporate leader for the Hospitalist and Emergency Medicine program, as well as provide physician leadership and oversight to the Transfer Center and Respiratory Therapy.

Chris Tart, PharmD, has accepted the role of president of Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital. He will continue to direct the Pharmacy and Cancer Center.

Kevin Jackson will take on the leadership role for Radiology and Laboratory services, along with his current responsibilities as vice president of operational excellence.

“We’re excited to make these changes and look forward to these members of our team working together in their new roles to continue to provide exceptional healthcare to Cape Fear Valley Health patients,” said Cape Fear Valley Health’s Chief Operating Officer Daniel Weatherly.