CareSouth Carolina offering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for ages 12 to 1

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C.— CareSouth Carolina announced this week it will be offering the Pfizer-BioNTech for teens ages 12 to 17 by appointment only at its Bennettsville Pediatric Center.

To set up an appointment at the Bennettsville Pediatric Center (201 W. Main Street, Bennettsville, SC), one can call the office at 843-479-1200. A parent or guardian must accompany those under age 18 at their COVID-19 vaccination.

“CareSouth Carolina, Inc. is excited to now offer vaccines to individuals 12 -17 years old at our Bennettsville Pediatric office,” CSC Chief of Nursing Tracie Thigpen said. “This will provide this younger age group in the rural community an opportunity to receive the COVID 19 vaccine. This accessibility previously was not available. Having access to the vaccine will help continue to decrease the COVID 19 cases in the rural community.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech is currently the only vaccine authorized for those ages 12-17. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those ages 18 and older.

The vaccine is available at no cost, is FDA authorized and is nearly 95 percent effective.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.

Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veterans choice provider.