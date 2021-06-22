Gunther presented withy DAISY Award

PINEHURST — Courtney Gunther, R.N., has been recognized as a DAISY Award winner by FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

Gunther, who works on the surgical unit at Moore Regional Hospital, was nominated by Judith James, PA-C, a FirstHealth hospitalist who highlighted Gunther’s dedication to providing quality care during a scenario where a patient was having trouble with a low heart rate.

“Courtney ordered an emergency EKG and notified the on-call provider, and the patient was transported and placed with our cardiology team for further evaluation,” James wrote. “This patient will undergo permanent pacemaker placement. Courtney’s insight and decisive action resulted in life-saving measures. I am proud to work at her side and thankful for her dedication to superior care of our patients.”

Tammy Hussey, R.N., Gunther’s manager at Moore Regional Hospital, said she brings infectious positivity to the entire unit.

“You will never see Courtney without a smile on her face or a kind word to say about one of her coworkers. In the same way that she provides positivity to her coworkers, she provides hope and joy to her patients,” Hussey said. “Courtney has a way of making patients feel at ease. Through tough situations, Courtney never fails to find the silver lining and shows patients that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”