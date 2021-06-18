Perkins presented with Daisy Award

LAURINBURG — Linsey Perkins has been awarded Scotland Health Care System’s Sunshine Award for Extraordinary Nursing Support Team Members.

Linsey is an ER tech in the hospital’s Emergency Center and was nominated by a registered nurse within her department. ERT’s and other Nursing Support Team members are an essential part of the care team and are invaluable to the nurses and doctors with whom they work closely.

Linsey was recognized Thursday morning in front of her peers and executives. Bebe Holt, senior vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer, introduced the award and Greg Wood, president and CEO, read aloud the nomination letter:

“There are several reasons as to why I believe that Linsey should be the recipient of this award, but most importantly, Linsey significantly represents what the award is all about and she is not one characteristic short of extraordinary or vital to our team here in the Scotland Memorial Emergency Center.

“Linsey performs her job with enthusiasm, competence, and passion. Not only does Linsey possess every characteristic possible of an exceptional employee and co-worker, but she is always pleasant, never complains, and is the definition of a team player. I, as a Registered Nurse, believe that Linsey would be the optimal candidate for the Sunshine Award as she is not only deserving of such, but she also represents exactly what Scotland Memorial stands for; and that is to provide Safe, High Quality, Compassionate, and Sustainable health care to the people that we serve.”

At the presentation, Linsey received flowers, a Sunshine Award plaque and a commemorative certificate from ER Director Bridgette Bowen.

Patients, families, and colleagues can recognize a Nursing Support team member’s skill, integrity, leadership and especially his/her compassion. If you would like to nominate a PCT, Surgical Tech, ER Tech (ERT), Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or Unit Secretary; visit scotlandhealth.org and select “The Sunshine Award” from the “Patients and Visitors” menu.