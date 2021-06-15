Courtesy photo

The Blessing of the Hands is traditionally held in May at McLeod Health Cheraw during National Nurses Week. This year, the hospital’s leadership team decided to honor nurses on June 11 and open the opportunity to all staff. Chesterfield County resident and pastor, the Rev. Johnnie McLendon, presided over the special ceremony in the courtyard. Team members received a prayer of blessing as water was poured over their hands to anoint them for their work in the days ahead. In the photo, McLendon blesses the hands of clinical and nonclinical healthcare workers in the courtyard at McLeod Health Cheraw on June 11, during a special Blessing of the Hands ceremony.