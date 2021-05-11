COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at UNCP

PEMBROKE – The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will be offering several opportunities over the next two weeks for faculty, staff, students and the local community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. UNCP will be providing first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The schedule for the vaccine clinics is as follows:

Thursday – noon to 7 p.m.

Friday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 17 – noon to 7 p.m.

May 18 – noon to 7 p.m.

May 19 – noon to 7 p.m.

Mobile clinics will be set up in the Grace P. Johnson parking lot. Vaccinations will be administered through a partnership with UNCP and Optum Serve. There is no charge. No appointment is necessary. All registration will take place on site.