Scotland Health rolling out mobile vaccination clinics

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health is stepping up COVID-19 vaccination efforts with plans to activate multiple mobile clinics throughout the healthcare system’s service area.

The traveling mobile clinics will focus on bringing free COVID-19 vaccines directly to underserved communities and those with barriers to accessing the vaccine. Over the next few months, Scotland Health will host mobile clinics in Scotland and Robeson counties in North Carolina and Marlboro County in South Carolina.

Individuals will be able to make an appointment at a mobile clinic and receive a vaccination on-site from a Scotland Health team member. The first mobile vaccination clinic will take place on Friday, May 14, at Bright Hopewell Baptist Church in Laurinburg from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The second clinic scheduled is on May 21 at St. Joseph’s Miracle Revival in Red Springs from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 910-291-7654 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“By bringing mobile clinics to our communities, this will allow us to reach those who want to get vaccinated and address common barriers such as transportation and convenience. Scotland Health has administered more than 15,000 COVID-19 vaccines to date, and we will diligently continue to expand vaccination models to ensure all individuals have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.” said Greg Wood, president of Scotland Health.

In addition, Scotland Physicians Network is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments in all six primary care practices. Dates, times, and locations for mobile clinics will be announced on Scotland Health’s Facebook page as soon as they are scheduled.