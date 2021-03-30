DARLINGTON, S.C. — McLeod Health, in cooperation with a large number of community partners, and Darlington Raceway leadership and staff are hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for 2nd Doses on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Darlington Raceway.

This event is only for those participants who attended the March 5 mass vaccine clinic at the Darlington Raceway and are returning for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

McLeod Health received a surplus of Moderna doses for these events. Moderna requires two doses spaced at least 28 days or four weeks apart. Participants must get both doses of the same brand of the vaccine.