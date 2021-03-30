Hopkins joins Cape Fear Valley Health

FAYETTEVILLE – Denver Hopkins has joined Cape Fear Valley Health as the new Chief Human Resources Officer.

Hopkins, who was most recently the Chief Human Resources Officer at Tenet Healthcare’s St. Mary’s Medical Center and The Palm Beach Children’s Hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla., has over 15 years of human resources experience.

“We are excited for Denver to join the Cape Fear Valley Health team, said CEO Mike Nagowski. “We especially like her philosophy of keeping the needs of our teammates in front of everything else. I know she will be a great fit for Cape Fear Valley.”