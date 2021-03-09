UNCP Mobile Vaccine Clinic coming to campus, Prospect United Methodist Church

PEMBROKE, – The UNCP Mobile Vaccine Clinic will administer COVID vaccines this week on campus and in the Prospect community.

The mobile vaccine clinic will be available at the Grace P. Johnson Stadium parking lot (Lot 24) on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to register. The mobile clinic will be parked at Prospect United Methodist Church on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register on this day, call 910.521.6322 or email [email protected] providing your name, date of birth and date requested for vaccination. The church is located at 3929 Missouri Road in Maxton.

The clinics are open to all individuals in Groups 1-3 who are eligible under current North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) guidelines.

The mobile units have been traveling have traveling throughout the community administering COVID vaccines for two weeks. The clinics are a result of a partnership with the College of Health Sciences, Department of Nursing, Student Health Services, Robeson County Health Department, Robeson County Emergency Management and other community partners.