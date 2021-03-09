CareSouth Carolina releases COVID-19 vaccine schedule

CareSouth Carolina is now scheduling appointments to administer vaccines to those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B. You do NOT need to be a patient of CareSouth Carolina. Walk-ins are NOT allowed at this time.

To make an appointment, you will need to contact one of the offices below by phone to schedule a day and time.

Vaccines locations and schedule is as follows:

— Monday

CareSouth Carolina Bishopville: 803.484.5317 (545 Sumter Hwy, Bishopville SC 29010)

— Tuesday

CareSouth Carolina McColl Health & Wellness Center: 843.523.5751 (3080 Highway 15-401 E, McColl, SC)

CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield: 843.623.5080 (204 Perry Wiley Way, Chesterfield, SC)

— Wednesday

CareSouth Carolina Hartsville: 843.332.3422 (1268 South Fourth St, Hartsville SC 29550)

CareSouth Carolina Latta 843.627.6252 (122 Latimer Street, Latta SC)

— Thursday

CareSouth Carolina McColl Health & Wellness Center: 843.523.5751 (3080 Highway 15-401 E, McColl, SC)

CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield: 843.623.5080 (204 Perry Wiley Way, Chesterfield, SC)

—Friday

CareSouth Carolina Latta 843.627.6252 (122 Latimer Street, Latta SC)

CareSouth Carolina McColl Health & Wellness Center: 843.523.5751 (3080 Highway 15-401 E, McColl, SC)

CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield: 843.623.5080 (204 Perry Wiley Way, Chesterfield, SC)

Appointments are available based on vaccine allocation and staffing availability.