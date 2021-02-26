LAURINBURG — Many Scotland County Schools employees were able to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The event was held in the Scotland High School gym with around 300 members of the school district signed up to receive the vaccine — just in time to welcome students back into online learning Monday.

“The process has been very easy and the health department has been fantastic to work with,” said Executive Director of Student Support Services Jamie Synan. “We’ve had that open communication between the school system and the health department and they have been extremely helpful. I am relieved that I have gotten the first shot and I feel like this is the first step of getting through this pandemic. I cannot say enough about the collaboration with how well everyone is working together.”

Scotland High Principal Larry Obeda said he felt honored the local health organizations allowed the high school to hold the event.

“I think it’s amazing that they allowed the school system to host this …” Obeda said. “We’re honored they even wanted to do it here … it feels good to be able to have the vaccine. For myself, I’ve been around a lot of students for things like home visits so the shot to me just adds security from a mental standpoint.”

The day was split up with the various schools coming at different times to make sure social distancing was being practiced.

“This is really a great event with all our local health officials working together,” said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand. “We have students coming back to school on March 1 for our K-5 families and I think it is important for our educators who choose to receive a vaccination as an additional safety measure for COVID-19 that we make that available for them. So it was extremely important for us that we eliminate any barriers that may prevent our staff from serving our students and families.”

After getting the vaccine everyone was made to wait for 15 minutes to make sure they were fine before being allowed to leave. LeGrand received her vaccine and said that the entire process went extremely smoothly.

“It went exceptionally well and it was really painless,” LeGrand said. “The nurse education before the shot was very helpful and I’m leaving with a scheduled follow-up and time. The mere fact I got to wait with family, friends and colleagues … how often do you get to go to the doctor with people you know? We’re catching up on business as we sit here so it was the most productive 15 minutes.”

For teachers getting the vaccine was a hope of being able to return to school and stay in school.

“I’m very appreciative that the school system has provided this opportunity for us, especially with students coming back on the campuses,” said Scotland High teacher Elizabeth Spangler. “I want to be as safe as possible so that I do not get sick or get anyone else sick.”

Those who did get the vaccine on Friday already have the appointment for the second dose scheduled, however, it will be given out at the Emergency Operations Center in place of Scotland High.

