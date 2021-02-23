HAMLET — FirstHealth Urogynecology has been named an InterStim Center of Excellence, making it the first facility in North Carolina to earn this prestigious designation for treating overactive bladder and incontinence.

The InterStim Center of Excellence, awarded by Medtronic, recognizes physicians who demonstrate exemplary use of the InterStim System and a commitment to patient care for those suffering from symptoms associated with overactive bladder, accidental bowel leakage and urinary incontinence.

Janet Harris-Hicks, M.D., board-certified urogynecologist, of FirstHealth Urogynecology was the first urogynecologist in the state to offer and implant the MRI compatible InterStim neuromodulation lead.

InterStim Therapy, also known as sacral nerve stimulation or sacral neuromodulation, uses an implantable device to send mild electrical impulses to stimulate the sacral nerves. Those nerves control the bladder and the muscles related to urinary and bowel function.

Center of Excellence designation was awarded to FirstHealth Urogynecology based on several criteria, including:

· Exemplary use of the InterStim system

· Commitment to patient care for those suffering from symptoms associated with overactive bladder and fecal incontinence who have not received relief with other treatments

· Established care plan that outlines treatment

· Board-certified physicians certified in urology, obstetrics, gynecology or urogynecology

“We are incredibly proud to be chosen by Medtronic for this recognition,” said Dr. Harris-Hicks. “Treatment of conditions such as overactive bladder and incontinence is life-altering because many sufferers limit their lives socially, professionally and personally. We are thrilled to be able to offer our patients this safe and effective treatment.”

FirstHealth Urogynecology focuses on providing care and a variety of treatments for urinary incontinence, accidental bowel leakage, pelvic-organ prolapse, overactive bladder and painful bladder syndrome.

Dr. Harris-Hicks is board-certified in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery and OB/GYN. She is also a member of the American Urogynecology Society, Society for

Urodynamics and Female Urology, International Urogynecological Association, American College of OB/GYN, American Medical Association and the North Carolina Medical Society.

For information about InterStim Therapy and other treatments offered at FirstHealth Urogynecology, call 910-205-8909.