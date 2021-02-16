Seasoned cardiologist now offering appointments

LAURINBURG – Scott J. Denardo, M.D., is now offering appointments at FirstHealth Cardiology, Laurinburg on a full-time basis.

A seasoned interventional cardiologist, Dr. Denardo returned to the Sandhills area in 2017 after spending 10 years pursuing research goals at the University of Florida and Duke University. He joined FirstHealth in 2018 and continues to perform research with Duke University, and to facilitate collaborations with FirstHealth.

Prior to joining the research and teaching faculty at the University of Florida, Dr. Denardo spent more than thirteen years with the cardiology program at Pinehurst Medical Clinic and provided interventional services at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (MRH) in Pinehurst. He started the coronary stent program at MRH in 1993, which became one of the first and most successful of its kind in the United States. In 2010, he joined Duke University Medical Center as an associate professor of medicine, providing cardiovascular care and student mentoring services with the Duke Cardiology program at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

Dr. Denardo will provide non-invasive cardiovascular studies beyond electrocardiograms, such as echocardiograms and standard stress tests at the Laurinburg location. He performs invasive procedures, including coronary stent, at both Scotland Memorial Hospital and the Reid Heart Center in Pinehurst.

A native of California, Dr. Denardo completed his internship and residency at the University of California, Los Angeles and a fellowship in general cardiology at the University of California, San Francisco.

He completed a fellowship in interventional cardiology at Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation in La Jolla, California, where he trained under the co-inventor of coronary stent, Richard Schatz, M.D. Additionally, Dr. Denardo has contributed research papers to numerous medical journals on topics related to general and interventional cardiology.

FirstHealth Cardiology, Laurinburg is located at 705-B Lauchwood Drive, Laurinburg, NC 28352. To make an appointment with Scott J. Denardo, M.D., call (910) 610-4278. For more information on FirstHealth Cardiology services, visit www.firsthealth.org/heart.