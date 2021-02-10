Has COVID-19 affected how people are treated for other ailments?

LAURINBURG — It’s been almost a year since COVID-19 first hit Scotland County, but now many are asking how it has affected people needing medical treatment for other things.

Family Medicine Physician and the Chief Medical Officer for Scotland Physicians Network Dr. Shelly Lowery explained how patients suffering from ailments like trouble breathing has changed over the past few days.

“Before we would typically assess the patient over the phone or in-person to determine if they needed to be routed to the ED, and if not, we would treat them appropriately, based on their symptoms and diagnosis,” Lowery said. “We would typically prescribe medications such as antibiotics, or in the case of viral illnesses, recommend medications to help manage their symptoms such as cough, fever, etc. If based on their clinical exam, they needed further testing such as a chest X-ray or labs, we would complete those tests in the practice or send them to the outpatient departments of the hospital to have those completed …

“Most diagnoses involving cough or trouble breathing can be made at the time of the initial visit, but if further testing was required, it may take up to one or two days,” Lowery added.

However, now patients who are having trouble with their breathing should be tested for COVID-19, according to Lowery.

“This should be ruled out sooner than later due to the potential public health implications of spreading this disease to others if you are unaware that you have it and are not isolating at home for the appropriate time frame,” Lowery said. “For Scotland Physicians Network, all of our primary care practices and urgent care centers are able to do a rapid — point of care antigen — COVID-19 test. This test is pretty accurate in ruling ‘“in’ the disease when used in the appropriate patient.”

Lowery did explain there is a protocol for using the rapid test on patients — the rapid tests are only used in patients presenting symptoms concerning for COVID-19 who have had the symptoms for more than five days. If the patient has no symptoms but has been exposed to the virus or if they’ve had symptoms for longer than a week, then the test may result in a false negative so the test is not utilized on those patients.

“In those cases, we do the send out a PCR test which typically takes two to three days to result,” Lowery said. “Also, if you have symptoms and we use the rapid test on you and it is negative, we still do a send out test and instruct the patient to isolate at home until we know the results of that test. As you can see, this test can be a good tool if used in the correct way, but can be a dangerous tool if not used in the way it was designed.”

Treating symptoms

For those who are waiting on test results, Lowery added some patients are advised to take medications to help with their symptoms such as an over-the-counter or prescription cough medication, medicines that help with fever along with many providers advising patients to increase their dosage of vitamin D.

“If the suspicion for COVID-19 is low, based on another disease process that is more likely, then hopefully the patient would be treated for that,” Lowery said. “Such as a patient with a history of COPD and frequent exacerbation, may need to be treated with an antibiotic and steroids, while awaiting the results of their test.”

Lowery added that they are encouraging all patients to get the COVID-19 vaccine who is able to, which currently includes those eligible based on age and being a healthcare worker. She added that even though it is limited on who can receive the vaccine they are talking to all patients to encourage this so that when they can get the vaccine they’re ready to take it.

Another thing Lowery mentioned was for those who find out they are positive for COVID-19 to contact their primary care providers to see if they are eligible for monoclonal antibody therapy.

“We have been offering this at Scotland since late December and have treated over 100 patients,” Lowery said. “This medication is an infusion, a one-time treatment, that is given to patients — really anyone over 12 with certain risk factors — and has been shown to help decrease hospitalization. It is intended for use early in the course of the illness, so as soon as patients find they are positive, they should contact their provider for more information.”

