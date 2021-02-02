Listen to your heart … wear red Friday

Did you know that Heart Disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women? About 655,000 Americans (or one in four) die each year from heart disease. For those who don’t know, the term “heart disease” refers to several types of heart conditions. The most common being coronary heart disease (CAD), which has to do with the blood flow to the heart.

Decreased blood flow can cause a heart attack. To prevent heart disease and increase awareness of its effects, Scotland County Health Department is participating in the American Heart Association’s “Wear RED Day” on Friday, February 5th to promote awareness and prevention.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services’ most recent statistical data, there were 89 deaths in Scotland County associated with heart disease in 2018, at a rate of 255.7 compared to the rate of 185.4 for North Carolina. For most, statistical data doesn’t mean much, but to those of us in healthcare/public health, statistical data is important because it helps us navigate our health priorities or what we should focus on.

Isn’t it important we all put our health and wellness first? We can all make healthy changes to lower our risk of developing heart disease. Controlling and preventing risk factors, the biggest ones being high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and smoking, are also key. Other risk factors include:

· Diabetes

· Overweight and Obesity

· An unhealthy diet

· Not being physically active and

· Excessive alcohol use

Did you know about half of Americans (47%) have at least one of these risk factors? That’s pretty scary and why it is so important we all understand the importance of being physically active – even at a young age! Eating healthier! Not smoking or quitting if you do smoke.

More importantly, we should all know what the signs and symptoms of a heart attack are as well. Here are a few:

· Chest pain or discomfort,

· Upper back, jaw or neck pain,

· Indigestion, heartburn,

· Nausea or vomiting,

· Extreme fatigue,

· Upper body discomfort,

· Dizziness, and

· Shortness of breath,

If you or someone you know experiences any of these symptoms, know what to do! Call 911. The sooner you get to an emergency room, the sooner you can get treatment to reduce

the amount of damage to the heart muscle. At the hospital, health care professionals can run tests to find out if a heart attack is happening and decide the best treatment.

Join us this Friday by wearing RED to help us promote awareness of heart disease. For more information please visit the American Heart Association’s webpage or go to www.cdc.gov/heartdisease.

Kathie Cox is a Health Educator II/PIO and Healthy Communities Coordinator for Scotland County Health Department.