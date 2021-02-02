Record-setting year

Courtesy photo

The Women & Children’s staff at Moore Regional Hospital reached a milestone in 2020 delivering more babies in a year than ever before with a record 2,278 deliveries. In December, the department had its busiest month, welcoming a record 216 babies. The Birthing Center at Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst is designed to serve the unique medical needs of both mothers and babies, combining the latest medical technology with the compassionate care of highly trained physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and other staff to provide high-quality safe care.