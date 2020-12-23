Vaccine now in Scotland

LAURINBURG — Greg Wood, president and CEO of Scotland Health Care System, was the first in line to roll up his sleeve and be vaccinated Tuesday with the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19.

Scotland Health has begun vaccinating frontline health care workers against COVID-19 as part of the largest vaccination effort in US history. Five-hundred doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg right before lunchtime on Tuesday.

“I got the shot voluntarily,” Wood said. “I decided to get it because of the stigma around it. I wanted to be an example to my peers and people in my community so that they can see that it’s OK, and hopefully get it themselves.

“The past nine months have been both exhausting and challenging and I’ve also seen the best come out in our staff,” Wood added. “The arrival of the vaccine feels like a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Immediately upon delivery, the Scotland Health team sprang into action to administer the vaccine to front line staff who directly care for or come near COVID-19 patients. Forty-five staff and physicians received the vaccine on Tuesday afternoon. Vaccination efforts will continue in the days and weeks ahead.

The doses are of the recently authorized vaccine from manufacturer Moderna. The Moderna vaccine is administered in two different shots, with the second one taking place twenty-eight days after the initial dose. This Moderna vaccine is the same type of vaccine that national expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and Alex Azar, US Secretary of Health and Human Services, received.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services determined which vaccine and how many doses were allocated to Scotland Health.

Scotland Health employees are not required to get the vaccine at this point. Even though the vaccine is here and starting to be administered, Scotland Health staff will continue to take necessary precautions including wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing and avoiding large crowds. Leadership at Scotland Health anticipates that additional shipments of the vaccine will be available in the future, and that all Scotland Health medical staff and employees will have access to the vaccine.

In the meantime, CEO Greg Wood continues to urge the community to “love your neighbor by masking up, standing back, and avoiding large gatherings over the holidays.”

