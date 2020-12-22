FirstHealth makes providers available even on holidays

PINEHURST — FirstHealth On the Go is here for you and your family this holiday season. There’s never a convenient time to be sick, but it’s especially difficult around the holidays when schedules are awry, and you may find yourself in a different location.

FirstHealth On the Go offers patients more convenience and access to the care you need with board certified providers available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We all know that cold or flu symptoms don’t always pop up when it’s convenient to get to the doctor,” said Dan Barnes, D.O., president of FirstHealth Physician Group. “FirstHealth On the Go can meet our patients’ needs whenever they arise.”

“With COVID-19 cases continuing to increase across our region, it’s comforting to know that you can access the care you need through FirstHealth On the Go without ever leaving your home,” added Barnes. “If you are traveling, FirstHealth On the Go is still available via your smartphone or tablet. We can treat you from coast to coast.”

FirstHealth On the Go is available to every member of the family, from children to adults, and providers are able to send necessary prescriptions to the pharmacy of your choice.

FirstHealth On the Go providers treat many common medical conditions, including cold and flu symptoms, allergies, pink eye, ear infection, respiratory infection, sinus problems, skin problems, urinary issues, urinary tract infections and other non-emergency medical conditions.

Patients also have the ability to share notes from their virtual visit with a primary care provider. The cost of a visit depends on your health plan. To get started, download the app on the Google Play or Apple iTunes store or visit the FirstHealth On the Go website to register.