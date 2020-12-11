Scotland Health sees new high in COVID-positive inpatients

LAURINBURG — Confirmed coronavirus hospitalizations at Scotland Memorial Hospital continue to increase.

According to the “By the Numbers” statistics released daily by Scotland Health, Scotland Memorial Hospital had 34 COVID-positive inpatients on Friday, including 10 admissions – up from its previous high of 28.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services, the number of new reported cases and hospitalizations each day continues to set new records.

The rise in admissions is concerning but was expected. In anticipation of large gatherings during the holiday season, community organizations partnered up for a 90-day campaign to slow the spread of COVID-19. The “Love Your Neighbor: Mask Up and Stand Back” campaign started in early November and encourages everyone in the community to practice the simple and critical behaviors of wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

In the wake of these rising numbers, Scotland Health continues to ask everyone to practice these behaviors during the holidays.

“I remain extremely concerned,” said Greg Wood, president and CEO of Scotland Health Care System. “We continue to have days when we have more patients, many very sick, than we have space. This forces us to limit patients from outside our county and if it continues, we will be transferring patients out of the region and away from their families for care. And clearly, the current trends are very unfavorable”.

“The second greatest commandment is to love your neighbor,” Wood continued. “During this holiday season, please practice safe behaviors, especially masking and minimizing large social gatherings.”

The daily “By The Numbers” statistics posted by Scotland Health reflect system-wide COVID-related statistics across its entire services area. Please check state health department websites for specific numbers for your county.