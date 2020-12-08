MRH-Richmond certified acute stroke ready hospital

ROCKINGHAM — The Joint Commission, the national health care accreditation and certification organization, has certified the stroke care program at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (MRH)– Richmond as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital.

The Joint Commission recognizes programs that make exceptional efforts to foster better outcomes, and that provide quality of care to meet the unique and specialized needs of stroke patients.

“MRH-Richmond becoming a certified Stroke Ready Hospital allows us to better serve our community and provide the best outcome possible for our patients,” said MRH-Richmond Administrative Director of Quality Christy Land, RN.

She sayid the hospital’s Stroke Triage Protocol helps staff respond immediately to assist the Emergency Department in patient care. The streamlined protocol expedites the imaging, labs and additional tests to quickly determine eligibility for administration of clot-busting medication.

“Evidence proves time is brain,” Land said. “The quicker the treatment, the less likely a patient will have brain damage or other complications in recovery. Our team keeps quick diagnosis a top priority and we remind our community to use BEFAST as a benchmark for seeking medical care.”

It stands for:

B – Balance (loss of balance, trouble walking)

E – Eyes (blurred vision or loss of vision)

F – Face (facial drooping)

A – Arms (numb or weak arms)

S – Speech (slurred speech)

T – Time to call 911

As a COVID-19 safety measure, the certification evaluation was completed virtually this year, using Zoom to allow the surveyor to see units and talk with staff. To achieve certification, stroke programs must meet the core requirements in the Disease-Specific Care Manual in addition to clinically-specific specifications. These requirements cover three main areas: standards, clinical practice guidelines and performance measurement. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients.

“We congratulate FirstHealth of the Carolinas for this outstanding achievement,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Stroke Association. “This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients.”

For information on the stroke care services at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond, visit www.firsthealth.org.