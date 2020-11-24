Nurse gets honored with DAISY Award

PINEHURST – Kelly Holder, RN, has been recognized as a DAISY Award winner by FirstHealth of the Carolinas. Holder, a nurse who works at the FirstHealth Back & Neck Pain Clinic, was nominated by James Winkley, MD.

“Kelly is one of the finest examples of caring, compassionate, competent clinical nursing I have ever seen,” Winkley said in his nomination.

Winkley said Holder always put patients first despite managing many different roles within the Back & Neck Pain clinic.

“She always has time to cheerfully hold patient hands, help them get in and out of the clinic and help with unexpected mishaps,” he said. “The latest example was helping an elderly woman who was in our clinic. She took care of her while she was inside and even helped her to her car.”

Craig Mark, RN, an assistant nurse manager at the Back & Neck Pain Clinic, called Holder a true “patient advocate.”

“Kelly goes the extra mile in everything she does here at the clinic. This is not only for our patients but for providers as well,” he said. “Many patients will call and ask for her by name. She values quality, patient education, and ensures that all patients have a positive experience at the clinic. We are very lucky to have her as part of our team.”

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses was established by the Daisy Foundation, a not-for-profit, based in Glen Ellen, Calif. The foundation was started by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.

The care Barnes and his family received from nurses inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patients’ families. Today, there are more than 2,800 health care facilities in all 50 states and 17 other countries honoring their nurses with the DAISY Award.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas, which includes Moore Regional Hospital, Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond, Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke and Montgomery Memorial Hospital, recognizes an extraordinary nurse each month and has since 2014. For more information on the DAISY Award, or to nominate a deserving nurse, visit FirstHealth’s website.