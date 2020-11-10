FirstHealth Home Care earns accreditation for Telehealth Program

PINEHURST — FirstHealth Home Care is proud to announce its approval of accreditation status in Home Health telehealth by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care.

This distinction in telehealth recognizes FirstHealth Home Care for providing a higher level of patient care and improved business operations through the use of telemedicine.

“Since the beginning of FirstHealth’s telehealth program, thousands of patients have benefited from this innovative service, bringing a new level of comfort and care to individuals with chronic conditions,” said Connie Christopher, director of FirstHealth Home Care. “This reduces the cost of health care while improving patients’ quality of life.”

The ACHC Distinction in Telehealth was developed to support providers dedicated to offering the highest quality care and improving business efficiencies. It focuses on the provision of care to patients with acute or chronic conditions, using technology that allows monitoring in the home and other remote locations. The goal is to expand patient access to care and enable patients to more actively participate in their care while increasing collaboration among providers and improving patient outcomes.

“We’re extremely proud of this accomplishment,” said Dan Barnes, D.O, president of FirstHealth Physician Group. “It is one that marks FirstHealth’s ongoing commitment to innovative and high- quality patient care.”

FirstHealth Home Care serves patients throughout Moore, Lee, Richmond, Montgomery, Hoke and Scotland counties. For more information, visit www.firsthealth.org/homecare.