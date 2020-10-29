COVID-19 numbers are spiking once again

LAURINBURG — COVID-19 cases in Scotland County have been rising as the weather begins to move into fall, but flu season looming health officials are asking the community to stay vigilant.

Scotland County Health Department’s Public Information Officer Kathie Cox gave the data that showed a rise in numbers from last week.

“The COVID-19 numbers have increased by 16 since yesterday,” Cox said on Thursday. “So that means there have been 72 additional cases since last Friday — 1,512 people have recovered but we now have 27 deaths in Scotland County.”

The numbers currently show that 85 active cases at this time. Cox added the Health Department understands many residents are experiencing “COVID Fatigue” which means mental health is being affected, but that it’s important to remember to remain diligent by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands.

“Flu season is here and we’re asking everyone to make sure they’re getting their flu shot,” Cox said. “And if you’re experiencing any kind of signs or symptoms, or think you have been exposed, contact your primary care provider to ask about testing.”

At Scotland Memorial Hospital, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Cheryl Davis said that, currently, the hospital is full of patients.

“We have been on diversion and though we were able to go off it, we are still full,” Davis said. “But it’s not just COVID patients we’re getting a lot of other patients in as well for things like heart attacks. We typically see these a rise in these numbers in the winter but we’re seeing them early this year.”

Davis added the hospital was seeing a peak in numbers, which was not expected until the first week of November. The numbers are currently on the downturn but in the past numbers have been known to fluctuate so officials aren’t sure if it will stay that way.

“With our COVID cases we’re seeing a lot of spread through families that have had a member who has had it,” Davis said. “We’re also seeing it from large gatherings like church gatherings and through workplace spread.”

There have been clusters of cases seen in skilled-care facilities and local numbers showed that, on Wednesday, there were 11 cases at Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing.; at Scotland Correctional there are five cases; and at the Scotland County Jail, there are 10.

“Just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it isn’t real,” Davis said. “We’ve had 25 deaths in our system … please wear your masks and social distance. We’re asking people to really think about their holiday plans and to do things like limiting the number of people or doing it virtually.”

