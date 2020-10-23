90-day community challenge is issued

“There is nothing more important than slowing the overall COVID spread and ensuring our community’s hospital can provide the level of care necessary and expected by those we serve.” — Greg Wood

LAURINBURG — As the holiday season approaches, Scotland Health Care System is issuing a challenge to area residents in an effort to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“The next 90 days will be critical for our community’s health care system,” said Greg Wood, CEO of the health care system. “At Scotland Health, we were completing plans to launch a 90-day community-wide campaign, beginning Nov. 1.”

Although there has been a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 since it began seven months ago, those numbers are turning around.

“We are already experiencing unprecedented levels of very sick patients, many with COVID, many not,” Wood said. “This is leading to major shortages of testing materials, equipment, staff and especially space. We have been caring for more severely ill patients than we have beds quite often over the past two weeks despite creatively converting as much space as possible.

“Hospitals throughout the region are experiencing similar challenges so transferring patients is often not an option,” he added.

As expected, cooler weather is one reason the COVID-19 numbers may start increasing — as well as the fact that many have become lax in following mandated requirements of wearing a facemask and maintaining social distancing, among others.

That has sparked local, state and federal officials to step up the public push to follow those guidelines.

“The state’s Departments of Health and Human Services and Public Safety sent a letter earlier this week to our county manager and board chair due to our growth in positive cases,” Wood said. “They encouraged our county’s leaders to take additional suggested actions to reduce the spread so local health systems and first responders can meet the pandemic’s growing challenge.”

He added that it is a positive sign that the county is forming a forum of community leaders later this month to create a unified plan to address the matter.

That county meeting will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, located at 1403 West Boulevard.

“Your input will be very valuable as we tackle this unprecedented health threat in Scotland County,” stated County Commissioner Carol McCall. “The goal is for the county to be represented in this meeting by its diversity. The numbers will be reviewed as well as coming up with a plan about how to drive the numbers down.”

Those community leaders interested in participating should RSVP to Jason Robinson, clerk to the Board of Commissioners at [email protected]

Should the positive cases of coronavirus continue to escalate, Wood said he has a “grave concern” that the high quality of care the community has come to expect from Scotland Health Care System will be compromised.

“Fatigue, holiday gatherings and colder weather make it harder to comply with the crucial masking and social distancing behaviors,” he said. “There is nothing more important than slowing the overall COVID spread and ensuring our community’s hospital can provide the level of care necessary and expected by those we serve.”

