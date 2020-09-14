Director leaving the health department

“Thank you for allowing me to serve you as your health director over these four years.” — Kristen Patterson

LAURINBURG — Kristen Patterson, the current health director for the Scotland County Health Department, is making a big change and ending her journey with the local department.

After four years with the Health Department, Patterson will be headed to Durham County as the deputy health director for the Durham County Department of Public Health.

“I have decided to leave because the dynamics of my family have changed,” said Patterson. “My son is currently a sophomore at Winston-Salem State University and I wanted to be closer and support him.”

A replacement for Patterson has not yet been named. Once posted by the county, the position will remain open for 30 days.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve you as your health director over these four years,” said Patterson. “We have experienced hurricanes, flooding, a pandemic which we are still fighting through and other extreme weather-related issues; nevertheless, we seem to endure every storm. Scotland County is a tight-knit community and it will continue to shine through any optical that presents itself.”

County Manager Kevin Patterson gave Kristen Patterson accolades on the job she has done in Scotland County.

“Kristen Patterson has put in her resignation effective Oct. 9,” said Kevin Patterson. “Kristen Patterson has led the Scotland County Health Department through some historic challenges. She will be missed here but this is a positive move for her career.”

