Dr. White receives UroLift®Center of Excellence designation

PINEHURST — ​​Pinehurst Surgical Clinic recently announced that Urologist Dr. Geoffrey White, received the UroLift® Center of Excellence designation.

This designation is an honor recognizing the achievement of a high level of training and experience with theUroLift® System, a procedure to assist men suffering from urinary tract symptoms and conditions.Urolift® is used to treat prostate issues and limits recovery time, provides successful outcomes, and most importantly, improves patients’ quality of life.

“I believe Urolift​®​ will change the way ​benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH)​ is currently being treated. It is a minimally invasive procedure that effectively relieves the symptoms related to the prostate. Patients will no longer need to take medications which cause significant side effects and they can avoid more invasive procedures,” said Dr. White.

The Center of Excellence program was launched in 2016 by NeoTract, Inc., a medical device company focused on addressing unmet needs in urology, and is designed to recognize exemplary care of men. While the FDA-approved Urolift® procedure has been available for over five years, it has only been in the last few years that insurance has broadly started covering the procedure.

With only seven other doctors in the state of North Carolina having achieved this distinction, which includes fellow PSC Urologic Surgery physician Dr. Griewe, he truly is in elite company. Urolift® is now part of the standard of care for the American Urological Association and has made a huge positive change in patients’ health and symptoms.

Dr. White is a board-certified urologist who earned his medical degree at Tulane University and completed his residency at the Ochsner Clinic in New Orleans, La. He has been practicing at PSC for 28 years and his practice interests include urologic oncology, kidney stone disease, pediatric urology, impotence, incontinence, and laser and microwave treatment of benign prostatic disease – in addition to his focus with Urolift®.

He is excited to be able to continue to provide this option to his patients, and is both proud and honored to have received the Center of Excellence designation.

For information about the procedure, contact Dr. White at 910-295-0880.