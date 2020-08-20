Scotland Health changes drive-thru testing hours

LAURINBURG – Scotland Health Care System has changed the hours for its drive-thru coronavirus testing service. Beginning Monday, August 24th, the testing site, located just outside of Scotland Urgent Care Center at 500 Lauchwood Dr. in Laurinburg, will add to its hours of operation in an effort to improve access for patients and decrease wait times.

From Monday through Thursday, the drive-thru testing site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All patients must register by 3:30 p.m. On Fridays, testing will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m. with registration ending at noon.

No appointment is necessary for the drive-thru clinic, but a physician order is required.

Those being tested, who have symptoms of concern for COVID-19, should stay isolated at home and continue to monitor symptoms until results are received. Results will be provided via telephone call regardless if positive or negative.

Test results will be available within five days and can also be accessed using Scotland Health’s Patient Portal which can be found at MyScotlandHealth.org. For assistance with the Patient Portal, please call 910-291-7507.

For more information on the drive-thru testing clinic or if you have questions concerning the coronavirus, please call the COVID-19 helpline at 910-504-8990 . The helpline is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.