New provider joins Laurinburg Urology

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System is pleased to announce the expansion of its urology services with the addition of a Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner to its medical staff effective August 17, 2020. Stacy Fowler, APRN, FNP-BC, will see patients at Laurinburg Urology, located at 521 Lauchwood Drive.

Fowler grew up in the Aberdeen area, where she currently resides with her family. In February, she earned her Master of Science in Nursing with a Family Nurse Practitioner Specialty Track from Chamberlain University. Fowler has 10 years of nursing experience including 6 years as the Unit Charge Nurse for Urology and Orthopedics with First Health of the Carolinas.

She will focus on health disease prevention, early intervention, promotion, and health education while addressing issues with prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), recurrent UTIs, female retention, incontinence, and more.

“We are excited about expanding our urologic care with the addition of Mrs. Fowler,” said Dr. Shelly Lowery, chief medical officer for Scotland Physicians Network. “Scotland Health is committed to serving our community by expanding our network of high-quality physicians and advanced practice providers to improve access for our patients. The addition of Mrs. Fowler is a perfect example of the meaning of closer care, better by far.”

The administration, providers and staff at Scotland Health Care System strive to provide convenient and affordable access to a full range of services, including many primary and specialty care services, and consider it a privilege to serve the community.

To make an appointment with Stacy Fowler, call 910-276-1702.